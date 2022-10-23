Junkyard Dawg!
CHAPEL HILL – This season hasn’t been the best season for North Carolina's defense.
The Tar Heels rank in the 100s in almost every noteworthy statistical category even though they are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.
One reason UNC is now in the national rankings at No. 22, is the defense continues to show glimpses of what it might become, and has been effective enough with a bend-but-don't-break approach.
One of the constants on that side of the ball has been defensive back DeAndre Boykins, who specifically plays the star position.
For the second week in a row, Boykins was selected as the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance in a win at Duke last Saturday night. Boykins had a career high seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. The sophomore is having an impactful season for Carolina.
He has started all seven games accumulating 32 total tackles with two sacks, a fumble recovery, and a game-winning interception. The star position is similar to a nickel cornerback, except in UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik’s scheme, the star is responsible for filling in the run fits and dropping in coverage.
Coming out of Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC, Boykins was highly recruited. Most analysts tabbed Boykins as playing running back in college. The 4-star recruit was ranked as the 75th best overall prospect in the nation, including No. 4 as an athlete, and No. 3 overall in the state of North Carolina. Boykins compiled scholarship offers from 22 total major Division One schools, including from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and more.
Boykins was described in high school as playing angry, and that he would be effective in college on either side of the ball. He has certainly been a beast this season for the Tar Heels. He takes pride in being physical.
"I'm not afraid to get my hands on people,” he said. “I can cover. I'm a pretty physical person."
His physicality and super-locked in mentality have turned Boykins into a locker room favorite. Chizik had nothing but praise for the sophomore, noting he’s a student of the game and is always in the film room.
“He's got the full respect of everybody on our team because of the way he plays and the way he prepares," Chizik said. "He loves the game, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. His play has shown up, the reps are carrying over".
Junior linebacker Cedric Gray also raves about Boykins' preparation.
"He is also one of those guys that has been improving his football intelligence a lot,” Gray said. “He's been in the film room heavy.”
Through the first four games, Carolina was allowing 39.5 points per game. After a 45-32 loss at home to Notre Dame late last month, the defensive players held a meeting without the coaches. Since, UNC has allowed only 23 points per game, all ACC contests.
"They are really playing hard to the standard I want," Brown said. "They are playing with confidence."
College football players don’t throw around terms like “dawg” or dawg-related descriptions about every teammate. They are reserved for those who truly depict those meanings to them.
Gray very much sees that from Boykins.
“He is a dawg. He is a junkyard dawg," Gray said. "He is one of the most physical DBs I have seen. Plays with high energy, high effort, high motor. Not only that, he has a love for the game. He has been improving every week… He wants to be great!"
Boykins played just 40 defensive snaps last season, so this is his first serious taste of competing at this level. His consecutive ACC honors the last two weeks reflect his progression with a sack both weeks and a game-winning interception. His energy and physicality are exactly what the Tar Heels needs more of.
Chizik says Boykins’ play can be contagious.
"He's a tough dude,” he said. “He has the respect of everyone in the locker room. The way he plays, the way he loves the game, he just loves football. That's why we love being around guys like that… it absolutely becomes contagious when you see those things."
With Drake Maye and Power Echols already showing how valuable the UNC 2021 recruiting class has been, the emergence of Boykins, aka "Junkyard Dog," confirms the No. 14 overall recruiting class is performing as advertised.