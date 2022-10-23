CHAPEL HILL – This season hasn’t been the best season for North Carolina's defense. The Tar Heels rank in the 100s in almost every noteworthy statistical category even though they are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. One reason UNC is now in the national rankings at No. 22, is the defense continues to show glimpses of what it might become, and has been effective enough with a bend-but-don't-break approach. One of the constants on that side of the ball has been defensive back DeAndre Boykins, who specifically plays the star position. For the second week in a row, Boykins was selected as the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for his performance in a win at Duke last Saturday night. Boykins had a career high seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. The sophomore is having an impactful season for Carolina. He has started all seven games accumulating 32 total tackles with two sacks, a fumble recovery, and a game-winning interception. The star position is similar to a nickel cornerback, except in UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik’s scheme, the star is responsible for filling in the run fits and dropping in coverage. Coming out of Central Cabarrus High School in Concord, NC, Boykins was highly recruited. Most analysts tabbed Boykins as playing running back in college. The 4-star recruit was ranked as the 75th best overall prospect in the nation, including No. 4 as an athlete, and No. 3 overall in the state of North Carolina. Boykins compiled scholarship offers from 22 total major Division One schools, including from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and more.

UNC DB DeAndre Boykins commands a great deal of respect from his coaches and teammates. (Kevin Roy/THI)

Boykins was described in high school as playing angry, and that he would be effective in college on either side of the ball. He has certainly been a beast this season for the Tar Heels. He takes pride in being physical. "I'm not afraid to get my hands on people,” he said. “I can cover. I'm a pretty physical person." His physicality and super-locked in mentality have turned Boykins into a locker room favorite. Chizik had nothing but praise for the sophomore, noting he’s a student of the game and is always in the film room. “He's got the full respect of everybody on our team because of the way he plays and the way he prepares," Chizik said. "He loves the game, he loves to prepare, he loves to play. His play has shown up, the reps are carrying over". Junior linebacker Cedric Gray also raves about Boykins' preparation. "He is also one of those guys that has been improving his football intelligence a lot,” Gray said. “He's been in the film room heavy.”

UNC DB DeAndre Boykins' interception sealed the win for the Tar Heels at Miami on Oct. 8. (USA Today)