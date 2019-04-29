CHAPEL HILL – Dyami Brown has only been in college for a little more than a year, but he could already be the leader of North Carolina’s wide receiver group.

With Anthony Ratliff-Williams off to the NFL a year early, Brown suddenly assumed the role as the guy in that room, even though he was a true freshman last fall. The Charlotte native isn’t overwhelmed, though, he’s ready for the responsibility because of how keenly he observed Ratliff-Williams.

“Just watching him, playing with him on the other side, I can just take that step forward and just be better,” Brown said. “Because I’ve learned from him, I’ve watched him, all I do is put knowledge in my head and keep competing.”

Brown had a fair season for a newcomer, catching at least one pass in all 10 games he played in even though he had a season total of 17 receptions for 173 yards. His high game was three catches at East Carolina and his lone touchdown came in a win at home over Pittsburgh.

In addition to being more vocal and stepping somewhat into Ratliff-Williams’ shoes, Brown set out to improve his own game while building an on-field bond with the guys who will throw him the ball this fall.

“Getting chemistry with the quarterbacks and pretty much the ball skills,” Brown said were his main focal points of the winter and carrying into the spring and summer. “Playing the ball in the air. I’d say that’s my biggest accomplishment.”