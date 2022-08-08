Just A True Freshman, Greene's Talent On Display In Fall Camp

CHAPEL HILL – Andre Greene just arrived at North Carolina less than three months ago, but he is certainly making his presence felt. Greene is fast. He is long, rangy, quick, physical, has terrific hands, and simply looks the part of a veteran opposing defenses must take note of at all times. Yet, he is only 18 years of age and not even two weeks formally into his college career. But Greene could also already be one of UNC’s best wide receivers. “The open practice we had on the game field, Dre, he was flashing the whole day,” junior running back D.J. Jones said last week about the true freshman from Richmond, VA. “Even to me, I was impressed with him.” A 4-star prospect and No. 44 overall player nationally in the class of 2022, Greene didn’t enroll last January like many of his UNC classmates. He got to Carolina in June, took part in player-led practices and workouts, and strapped on the headgear July 29 for the first time. It didn’t take long for the other guys in the room to take notice.

Andre Greene (8) was the No. 44 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022. (Rivals.com)

Senior Antoine Green said Greene is “going to be a dog,” and “he’s real physical… he knows what he’s doing.” UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo offered up a laundry list of the boxes Greene checks. “He’s really, really physically strong, corners have to deal with him physically different than the normal type freshman…,” Longo said. “Andre just has very, very strong hands, very aggressive to the ball. So, the physical strength piece of receiver play is not going to be an issue for him.” And Greene is fast. And at 6-foot-5, he is long. And Greene is smooth. And Greene is confident. Imagine a talent capable of out-muscling for balls over the middle, near the sidelines, and in the corner of the end zone, but also darting through the middle on crossing routes, getting over the top of defenses with breathtaking ease, and causing defenses to scheme for him. That is the degree of talent Greene brings to the field every time he laces up the cleats.

All UNC fans will get 10 percent off all orders by using the promo code: TarHeels10 (Rogue Shop)