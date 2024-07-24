Entering the 2024 season, North Carolina faces a plethora of question marks on both sides of the ball. With the departure of Drake Maye to the NFL and the arrival of new defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, uncertainty awaits until its season opener on Aug. 29 at Minnesota.

Even as the Tar Heels look to replace Maye’s All-ACC production, the absence of five offensive lineman, and Devontez Walker, experience on offense still remains in Chapel Hill.

UNC returns All-American running back Omarion Hampton and five of their top six receivers from a season ago, including two career 1,000-yard pass catchers. Add in one of the most experienced tight end rooms in the country with offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, and the makings of a successful offense are in place for the Tar Heels.

While retaining a majority of top talent, UNC turned to the transfer portal to help fill the gaps along the offensive line and to bolster the running back room behind Hampton.

While quarterback Max Johnson headline the class, the Tar Heels also added two veteran backs and three linemen, including a two-time national champion at Georgia in Austin Blaske.

To paint a clearer picture for UNC’s offense in 2024, we breakdown each position by both their experience and returning production. We also chose to highlight only the three or four most experienced players in each group.

Note: All numbers reflect career stats.





Offensive Line

Willie Lampkin: 3,271 snaps, 28 hurries allowed, 3 sacks allowed

Jakiah Leftwich: 659 snaps, 22 hurries allowed, 3 sacks allowed

Jonathan Adorno: 408 snaps, 7 hurries allowed, 0 sacks allowed

OL Total: 4,726 snaps, 62 hurries allowed, 8 sacks allowed





Running Backs

Omarion Hampton: 873 snaps, 343 rushing attempts, 1,903 rushing yards, 22 rushing TDs; 34 receptions, 28 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Darwin Barlow: 501 snaps, 253 rushing attempts, 994 yards, 11 rushing TDs; 18 receptions, 120 receiving yards

Caleb Hood: 257 snaps, 111 rushing attempts, 394 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs; 13 receptions, 124 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

RB Total: 1,632 snaps, 708 rushing attempts, 3,291 rushing yards, 35 rushing TDs; 65 receptions, 502 receiving yards, 2 receiving TDs





Wide Receivers

J.J. Jones: 1,686 snaps, 121 targets, 74 receptions, 1,212 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs

Nate McCollum: 1,223 snaps, 174 targets, 119 receptions, 1,246 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs

Gavin Blackwell: 709 snaps, 52 targets, 27 receptions, 405 receptions, 1 receiving TD

Kobe Paysour: 602 snaps, 66 targets, 51 receptions, 600 receiving yards, 7 receiving TDs

WR Total: 4,302 snaps, 420 targets, 275 receptions, 3,524 receiving yards, 19 receiving TDs





Tight Ends

John Copenhaver: 976 snaps, 49 targets, 35 receptions, 510 receiving yards, 5 receiving TDs

Bryson Nesbit: 950 snaps, 118 targets, 83 receptions, 1,246 receiving yards, 10 receiving TDs

Jake Johnson: 489 snaps, 36 targets, 25 receptions, 237 receiving yards, 4 receiving TDs

TE Total: 2,473 snaps, 207 targets, 144 receptions, 2,005 receiving yards, 19 receiving TDs





Quarterbacks:

Max Johnson: 1,624 snaps, 437 completions, 788 passing attempts, 5,847 passing yards, 47 passing TDs, 12 interceptions, 43 throwaways; 163 rushing attempts, 569 rushing yards, 5 rushing TDs

Jacolby Criswell: 204 snaps, 35 completions, 58 passing attempts, 347 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 2 throwaways; 40 rushing attempts, 232 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Conner Harrell: 92 snaps, 22 completions, 34 passing attempts, 270 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 2 interceptions, 2 throwaways; 14 rushing attempts, 129 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

QB Total: 1,921 snaps, 530 completions, 880 pass attempts, 6,464 passing yards, 53 passing touchdowns, 15 interceptions, 45 throwaways; 217 rushing attempts, 970 rushing yards, 7 rushing TDs