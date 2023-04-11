Just Like That, QB2 Competition Goes To Harrell
CHAPEL HILL – A week ago, North Carolina had a battle going on for the backup quarterback job behind starter and 2022 ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye.
That competition is over.
UNC Coach Mack Brown said during a spring practice press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center that redshirt freshman Conner Harrell has beaten our true freshman Tad Hudson for the QB2 spot.
“Conner Harrell did some good things Thursday, and he ad by far his best practice this morning,” Brown said. “So, he is a clear number two. He’s with the white team, and a guy we feel like can go in and play, so we’re excited about that. That was something that needed to get done in the spring.”
Just last week, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey discussed the strengths of both players, and suggested the competition would carry through the summer into fall camp. But Harrell took his game to another level in the Tar Heels’ scrimmage last Thursday, and as Brown noted, he was outstanding Tuesday morning.
“He’s real smart; valedictorian of his high school,” Brown said. “He knows how to win. I think he was 25-1 and won two or three state championships, and he can run. So, he’s got a good arm, but he is so fast. And modern day, as we watch, it’s hard for defenses to stop quarterbacks that can run.”
Harrell led Thompson High School to the top of Alabama 7A football, yet remained a 3-star prospect in the class of 2022. He arrived as an early enrollee 15 months ago and has been fully ensconced in his process ever since.
At times, Harrell has played quite well, and for periods he struggled. But an objective this spring for the coaching staff identifying a clear backup to Maye, who would also be the player with a head start on winning the starting job in 2024, considering Maye is likely headed to the NFL after this season, and Brown says they satisfied that need.
“This has been clear cut for us,” he said.
The Tar Heels have two more practices before holding their annual spring game Saturday at Kenan Stadium. They have a full practice Thursday, and then shorts on Friday, before the game Saturday.