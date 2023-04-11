CHAPEL HILL – A week ago, North Carolina had a battle going on for the backup quarterback job behind starter and 2022 ACC Player of the Year Drake Maye.

That competition is over.

UNC Coach Mack Brown said during a spring practice press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Kenan Football Center that redshirt freshman Conner Harrell has beaten our true freshman Tad Hudson for the QB2 spot.

“Conner Harrell did some good things Thursday, and he ad by far his best practice this morning,” Brown said. “So, he is a clear number two. He’s with the white team, and a guy we feel like can go in and play, so we’re excited about that. That was something that needed to get done in the spring.”

Just last week, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey discussed the strengths of both players, and suggested the competition would carry through the summer into fall camp. But Harrell took his game to another level in the Tar Heels’ scrimmage last Thursday, and as Brown noted, he was outstanding Tuesday morning.