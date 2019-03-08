CHAPEL HILL – There’s something so unique about North Carolina’s basketball program that it hasn’t had a player transfer in nine years, an almost unheard of stretch these days in an era of excessive self-entitlement. It’s a tight-knit family in which everyone has each other’s backs. They are a collective one, entrenched in a steep culture while representing one of the most iconic brands in American sports. So, when Cameron Johnson inquired about possibly becoming a member of that family two years ago, it was met publicly with some skepticism, although some excitement, too. Johnson was a talented 6-foot-8 wing who put 24 points on the Smith Center scoreboard as a Pittsburgh Panther a few months earlier, and with the Tar Heels losing so many quality players from the 2017 national championship team, Johnson was absolutely needed. But Carolina’s history has many fewer transfers coming in than guys that left. Dean Smith had a couple, notably Bob McAdoo 47 years before Johnson made the move. Jeb Barlow was a reserve on the 1982 national championship team and Justin Knox for the 2010-11 season was Roy Williams’ only graduate transfer until Johnson came along. The skepticism? The Moon Township, PA, native was an outsider, though. He was a fellow ACC guy who did his best to try and beat the Tar Heels just a few months earlier. How was this going to work? Would it work? The Heels needed Johnson’s talents, but could he mesh into the culture, that was a bigger question. “It was very early because he’s such a good kid,” Williams said, noting when Johnson assimilated with his new teammates. “People enjoy him, and he and Kenny (Williams) and Luke (Maye) were living together and he was really easy to get involved and he lost himself into the team. He didn’t say anything or act any different way, he was just a new player.” Johnson didn’t have reservations, but he naturally had some concerns.

Johnson has improved every part of his game at UNC, including driving skills. Jenna Miller, THI

“Part of me really didn’t know what to expect changing schools midway through my career,” said Johnson, who will play his final home game as a Tar Heel on Saturday night. “I didn’t know exactly how it would go down and how people would take it, how my teammates would take it and coaches would take it. But it’s been awesome.” It wasn’t always awesome on the court. While Johnson did everything right ingratiating himself to the UNC family and swan diving into the depths of the Carolina culture, he suffered an injury in September, just a few months after transferring in as a graduate student. He missed the first 11 games of the season, further complicating the on-court meshing process. Johnson spent the rest of his junior campaign banged up with a laundry list of ailments. Chief among them was a bad hip that had been an issue all season, so he had surgery last April and missed much of what would have been a strict offseason workout regimen. Johnson’s teammates certainly respected him as a player. He had some excellent games and finished the season averaging 12.4 points shooting 42.6 percent from the floor, including 34.1 percent from 3-point range while grabbing 4.7 rebounds per contest. But it was how he dealt with being out and battling so many maladies that garnered respect from everyone in the program. Fast forward a year, and Johnson’s dedication to keeping his body right draws big-time praise from his big-time coach. “Golly bum did he really put in the time in the training room to try to get better, he really wanted to be part of the program,” Williams said, referring to how hard Johnson worked while out a season ago and its carryover into the current campaign.

Roy Williams says rebounding is where Johnson has improved the most. Jenna Miller, THI