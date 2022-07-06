Justin McKoy's 5 Best Games & What They Might Mean

Justin McKoy didn’t play a great deal this past season, but he did find himself on the floor at crunch time in two of North Carolina’s biggest games of the season.

McKoy played 10 minutes, including all of overtime, when the Tar Heels eliminated defending national champion and East Region top seed Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, TX. And he was inserted into the national championship game with 4.3 seconds remaining, when the Tar Heels had the ball and trailed Kansas by three points.