TarHeelIllustrated - Justin McKoy Transferring To North Carolina

Justin McKoy, a native of Raleigh who spent the last two seasons at Virginia, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina, he announced Saturday afternoon.

At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, McKoy entered the transfer portal several days after the Cavaliers’ season ended with a first-round loss to Ohio University in the NCAA Tournament. Multiple schools had reached out, “over 30,” McKoy told THI, including UNC Coach Hubert Davis the day after he was introduced as the Tar Heels’ new leader.

McKoy told THI on Wednesday night he didn’t want to take long in making a decision. But just three days later, he chose to be a part of the program that made his final cut two years ago before he opted to play for Tony Bennett and the Wahoos.

McKoy was a 3-star prospect at Panther Creek High School concluding his career with more than 2,000 points. He was the No. 48 overall small forward in the nation in his class. He originally committed to Penn State in 2018.

"We've got to get better with the transfer portal and bring in big-time players that want to be a part of this program, want to be a part of this history and want to be big-time players here on the floor," new UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Tuesday during his press conference.

McKoy played 298 minutes in 31 games in two seasons at UVA. He started four games this past season, and for the year, shot 48.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent (3-for-9) from three-point range. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest this season.

In one game played versus the Tar Heels, McKoy played 17 minutes scoring four points (all on free throws), grabbing five rebounds and registering a steal.