Kaimon Rucker A Year Older & More Knowledgeable

He was made available to the media via zoom after Friday’s practice, which was UNC’s 14th since fall camp started Aug. 5. Below is video of Rucker’s entire interview along with some pulled quotes from what he had to say:

Last season, Rucker recorded 21 tackles, three of which were for a loss of yardage, and he was credited with three QB hurries.

It means the outside linebacker/defensive end hybrid position has five players with experience and who can handle multiple responsibilities. Rucker is among that quintet.

So the Hartwell, GA, native is two weeks away from the first game of his sophomore campaign and competing in one of the deepest position groups on the team. Carolina would have been young, but talented, had Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper moved on, but with the NCAA not counting last season against any athletes, Fox and Hopper took advantage and are back for their super senior seasons.

Rucker was on the field for 22 defensive snaps and graded out at 73.3, according to PFF . He finished the season playing 193 snaps on defense and graded out at 72.7, the highest among any returning defensive linemen and hybrid guys.

CHAPEL HILL – Kaimon Rucker played more snaps in North Carolina’s season opener versus Syracuse last fall than any of the Tar Heels’ other true freshmen.





On the OLB room and the strengths that the guys have

“One of the biggest things that I’ve seen that has become a huge factor in our outside linebacker room, is us taking more pride in being the most versatile group on the field. With that, we hold a major responsibility whether it’s a four-down front or we’re dropping deep like a linebacker/nickel.

“So we just take that with pride and are like, ‘Alright guys, we’ve got to be the most physical, we’ve got to be the most aware, most knowledgeable guys on the field. Even if it’s a position we don’t know, we’ve got to be aware of what they’re doing so we can place ourselves in other players are to be on the ball when we get there. Our biggest thing is our awareness.”





On guys being used situationally, so what is his strength and how might he be used situationally?

“I’d say my strength is pass rushing, and that’s what Coach (Jay) Bateman recruited me for in the beginning. So I’d say a lot of situational, like third down, fourth down, if it gets to that point if they have to punt or not. I’d say one of my biggest strengths is pass rushing, so they’re going to put me in a lot of situations to where if we need some guys to get to the quarterback, I’m going to be that guy.”





On what area that may have been a weakness last year but no longer is

“Learning the plays conceptually. I’m not gonna lie to you, that was probably my biggest challenge coming in, especially with COVID-19. I had to learn a position on the fly as the season went on. So right now, I feel like the comparison from last year coming in to now, I know the playbook a lot more.”





On the rotation at OLB

“That’s a tough question, I’m not gonna lie, because we’re so deep at that position. Of course your older guys, like Tomon (Fox) and Hop (Tyrone Hopper), they’re going to get they’re significant playing time as the season rolls on. But then you’ve got some guys right behind them; you’ve got me, you’ve got Des (Evans), you’ve got Chris (Collins), you’ve got all those guys in the room.

“It’s kind of hard to tell how the rotation is going to be this year. All I know is we’re all going to get some really significant time playing, we’re all going to see the field, and we’re all going to make plays.”