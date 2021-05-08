 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Kamarro Edmonds State Championship Game ISO
THI TV: Kamarro Edmonds State Championship Game ISO

RALEIGH – North Carolina class of 2021 signee Kamarro Edmonds led Havelock High School into the 3A state championship game Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium, and THI was on hand to capture Edmonds’ performance.

Havelock lost, 14-7, with Edmonds earning the Offensive Player of the game honor after rushing for 61 yards on 15 carries, though he was hampered by an ankle injury. Yet, Edmonds still returned to action but had to deal with Catholic’s swarming defense. He also caught two passes for four yards.

Edmonds is a 3-star running back who committed to UNC April 3, 2020, and signed with the Tar Heels last December. He is one of seven players in the 19-member class that did not enroll early in January. He will arrive in Chapel Hill in early June.

*Video shot and edited by Kevin Roy.


