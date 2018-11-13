CHAPEL Hill – North Carolina offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic met the media following Tuesday’s practice to discuss why Cade Fortin was in for the last play of the game at Duke, what he likes about Fortin, the offense’s inconsistency last Saturday, the right guard spot and more.

Here are a couple of outtakes from what Kapilovic had to say:

*Regarding the use of Fortin on the last play, Kapilovic said the decision was about getting the ball to the end zone.

“I believe the decision was made to get the ball to the end zone and felt like he could get it there,” Kapilovic said.

When pressed a little more about it, if there was anything else to it and Kapilovic nodded.

*Four different players have played snaps at right guard not included late in routs, and it appears that remains the one spot along the offensive line that is lagging behind, even though the center position has had some back and forth as well.

Billy Ross has been the majority starter there, William Barnes was positioned to pass him and corral the job before he was hurt in early September. Tyler Pritchett has gotten a look and in the last two games Marcus McKethan has played a lot of snaps after coming back from an injury.

“Obviously, that was the one spot that was behind everybody else,” Kapilovic said. “And you take a guy like Billy Ross, he’s improved if you look at his film from the first game to the last game he really has improved a lot, especially in his pass protection. So you like to see that.

“Marcus McKethan was going to be the starter, so now he’s back. But he’s been out for so long he’s not quite in game shape, is a little rusty, so we’ve been trying to get him in there. He didn’t have a great debut against Georgia Tech, played much better against Duke, so we need to keep bringing him along.

“William Barnes is a guy that played a lot early and did some really good things, but he had back-to-back injuries and so that kind of set him back.

“So, I like the improvement we’ve seen from Billy and we need to get Marcus back to where he was before.”



















