It is no secret that Trey Kaufman is one of the top priorities in North Carolina's 2021 recruiting class. So when he announced on his Instagram last week he was taking a road trip through the Mid-Atlantic area, it got Tar Heel Nation's attention.

If that wasn't enough, Kaufman released a list of his final five schools just hours after returning back home with Indiana, Indiana State, North Carolina, Purdue, and Virginia making the cut.

Once again, Tar Heel Illustrated was able to get the inside scoop straight from Kaufman's mouth Wednesday night. The highly touted four-star forward spoke about the trip, his finalists, and the unique basketball vibe that exists in Chapel Hill.