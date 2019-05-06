CHAPEL HILL – Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce, who both earned all-conference honors in their respective leagues in each of the last two seasons, have signed scholarship agreements to attend the University of North Carolina as graduate students and play for the UNC men’s basketball team. Each player will be eligible to play in 2019-20 and has one season of eligibility remaining.

“We’re very excited to have Christian and Justin join our program. They are both outstanding students who can be tremendous additions to our team,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams, who will be in his 17th season as head coach of the Tar Heels in 2019-20.

Keeling earned first-team All-Big South honors in 2019, was a second-team selection in 2018 and made the academic all-conference team in each of the last two seasons while playing for Charleston Southern. He averaged 17.4, 17.6 and 18.7 points in his three seasons for the Buccaneers, totaling 1,668 points (17.9 per game). The 6-4 guard from Augusta, Ga., made 151 career three-pointers, shot 35.2 percent from three-point range and 78.3 percent from the free throw line. He scored a career-high 33 points twice. Last season, he had a triple-double vs. Coppin State (20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists) and scored in double figures in 33 of 34 games, including 15 games with at least 20 points and seven with 25 or more.

Keeling became the fifth player in Big South Conference history to score 1,000 points in his freshman and sophomore seasons. The 2016 Georgia high school player of the year was fourth in the Big South last season in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage, fifth in three-pointers and seventh in free throw percentage.