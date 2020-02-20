CHAPEL HILL - There was a time not too long ago when things simply weren’t clicking for North Carolina graduate transfer guard Christian Keeling. Keeling, who averaged at least 17 points a game in his three seasons at Charleston Southern before becoming a Tar Heel, started in UNC’s first four games before being replaced by Brandon Robinson after the senior guard recovered from an ankle sprain. Keeling wasn’t exactly setting the word alight with his play before Robinson’s return, making the decision easy for Roy Williams which player was going to the bench once Robinson was ready. Keeling’s shots weren’t falling, he didn’t look confident on the court and, as a result, his playing time suffered. Transitioning to the highest level of college basketball was taking some time for Keeling. “You’ve got to have a different type of concentration and you’ve got to have competitiveness,” he recently said, about he and fellow graduate transfer Justin Pierce’s adjustment to the ACC. “It’s obviously different from the conferences we came from.” On the season, Keeling is averaging 5.6 points on 42.4 percent shooting and 2.6 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game. Those stat lines, however, don’t even begin to tell the whole story.

Keeling nearly lifted UNC to a win over the Wahoos. (Jenna Miller, THI)

In his first 21 games as a Tar Heel, Keeling averaged just 4.2 points on 37.7 percent shooting and 0.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. He also scored four or fewer points in 13 of those 21 contests. Prior to UNC’s Feb. 3 matchup at Florida State, Keeling’s season had been one to forget. Something changed that night in Tallahassee, though. In the Tar Heels’ five games since, Keeling’s production and playing time have dramatically increased. He’s averaging 12.4 points on 53.3 percent shooting and 2.8 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game. He has scored in double-figures in four of those games, including a 14-point performance at FSU, 13 versus Duke, 15 at Wake Forest and 11 in last Saturday night’s loss at home to Virginia. Furthermore, Keeling has shot 50 percent or better in four of those games, including 71.4 and 66.7 percent the losses to Duke and UVA, respectively. He even hit three clutch free throws late against the Cavaliers that would have won UNC the game had Tomas Woldentensae not made a last-second 3-pointer, something UNC Coach Roy Williams noted following the defeat.



Keeling as big in the loss to Duke. (Jenna Miller, THI)