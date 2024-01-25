As North Carolina fans look down the road into the future recruiting classes, there is a name among in-state elite talents that stands out in both basketball and football.

Kendre Harrison of Reidsville Senior High School is at the front of the line in both sports. The 6-foot-7, 242 pound sophomore is the 28th ranked player nationally in the 2026 basketball rankings, and No. 17 on the football side. It has been many years since a player was ranked in the top-30 in two sports.

He already has 29 football offers, along with six more from basketball that includes Florida State, Georgetown, North Carolina State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest.