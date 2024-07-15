Kendre' Harrison has cut his huge list of schools to six per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. The news broke Monday afternoon that the two-sport stud has included Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee.

"Every one of these schools in my top six, I can see my mom lighting up with joy at each of these schools. At every school, she was happy to be there," Harrison told Spiegelman of his decision to narrow down the contenders.

"Every school in my top six, I'm on the phone with them every other day ... literally. Those schools call me constantly," he added. "All six are in a tie right now."

Harrison is ranked No. 28 by Rivals in the Class of 2026 Basketball rankings. He is also the fourth-highest rated power forward in his group. On the gridiron, Harrison is ranked 17th, and is listed as the best tight end among the rising juniors.

The Reidsville, NC, dual-threat says he will play both sports in college. In fact, Harrison was offered by Hubert Davis just over a month ago on the UNC campus during a 7 on 7 event. Harrison was actually conversating with Mack Brown when Davis pulled him aside to offer.

Harrison has taken over 15 visits to UNC, so it was no surprise that they made the cut. He told THI recently, "They really like me. I’m always on the football side of North Carolina. I’m always there. When I do get to talk to the basketball coaches they tell me they like me. They like how I play defense, and how I move around for my size. They just want to get me back on campus for the basketball side.”

After the basketball offer Harrison told us, "Just having the opportunity to play basketball and football at an amazing program ... doing that in my home state, down the road from Reidsville is a blessing, " Harrison said.

"The way they got me the basketball," he continued. "Coach Hubert Davis and Coach Mack Brown offering me in basketball is definitely an amazing opportunity. It's an amazing time in my life and it's something I'll never forget -- how they did it and that they showed a lot of love. The main thing that I had a smile on my face."