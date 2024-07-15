Kendre' Harrison Names His Top Six, Which Includes UNC
Kendre' Harrison has cut his huge list of schools to six per Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. The news broke Monday afternoon that the two-sport stud has included Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, and Tennessee.
"Every one of these schools in my top six, I can see my mom lighting up with joy at each of these schools. At every school, she was happy to be there," Harrison told Spiegelman of his decision to narrow down the contenders.
"Every school in my top six, I'm on the phone with them every other day ... literally. Those schools call me constantly," he added. "All six are in a tie right now."
Harrison is ranked No. 28 by Rivals in the Class of 2026 Basketball rankings. He is also the fourth-highest rated power forward in his group. On the gridiron, Harrison is ranked 17th, and is listed as the best tight end among the rising juniors.
The Reidsville, NC, dual-threat says he will play both sports in college. In fact, Harrison was offered by Hubert Davis just over a month ago on the UNC campus during a 7 on 7 event. Harrison was actually conversating with Mack Brown when Davis pulled him aside to offer.
Harrison has taken over 15 visits to UNC, so it was no surprise that they made the cut. He told THI recently, "They really like me. I’m always on the football side of North Carolina. I’m always there. When I do get to talk to the basketball coaches they tell me they like me. They like how I play defense, and how I move around for my size. They just want to get me back on campus for the basketball side.”
After the basketball offer Harrison told us, "Just having the opportunity to play basketball and football at an amazing program ... doing that in my home state, down the road from Reidsville is a blessing, " Harrison said.
"The way they got me the basketball," he continued. "Coach Hubert Davis and Coach Mack Brown offering me in basketball is definitely an amazing opportunity. It's an amazing time in my life and it's something I'll never forget -- how they did it and that they showed a lot of love. The main thing that I had a smile on my face."
Harrison has also had plenty to say to Rivals about the other finalists. Oregon is of particular interest. He will take an official visit there beginning on July 26 after Peach Jam concludes.
"Oregon is a standout program and they do a lot of things with the tight end," Harrison told Rivals. "Definitely the relationship I have with the coaches there is unbelievable. I haven't been down there yet, but it's one of the schools I talk to the most out of every offer I have."
When it comes to Florida State, Harrison told Spiegelman, ""They're recruiting me hard," he started. "The main thing about Florida State is DJ (Daniels). That's my dog. If I had to talk to anyone recruiting me at any school, DJ is the guy. He's a cool, laid-back type of guy. He always keeps it real with me. Coach (Mike) Norvell kept it real in his office a couple of months ago. (Chris) Thomsen has kept it real with me since Day 1. Coach (Alex) Atkins and Coach DJ are the main guys, though, and when I FaceTime with them I can't stop laughing. It's so fun. Being up there was fun and it's what I'm looking for in a school -- a place to be myself, with people with personalities like me that like to have fun on and off the field."
Harrison has also confided with Rivals about a close connection with not only Head Coach, Josh Heupel, but also several other assistant coaches on staff.
"My relationship with them is amazing. I love Knoxville and being up there," he said. "I have a great relationship with Coach Abeln. I was there on his birthday. Coach Heupel is changing the program around. They've got a great couple of quarterbacks there. George MacIntyre is gonna be good. Nico (Iamaleava) is there now, and I'm looking for a school with great quarterbacks when I'm there, great guys that are gonna put me in a good position that I need to be in and good guys to be around."
Harrison was in Happy Valley last fall to take in Penn State's White Out Game against Iowa.
"There's a couple of coaches at Penn State and those coaches keep the relationship tight," he started. "Coach Howle has been to the school a number of times and I'm always on the phone with Penn State, too."
"I went to the White Out Game. Everyone knows the White Out Game is crazy. I was there. It was an unbelievable experience. The atmosphere was crazy. I met Sexyy Red. That was one of the big things ... In my photos, I had one of the biggest smiles on my face and from my mom. If you look at the Penn State pics, my whole camera roll was me having a smile."
Harrison also saw "The U" during the spring.
"When I went down to Miami, they put a smile on my face. They treated us like we were family and it's all about that -- showing that love, building my trust and my mom's trust," he explained. "That's really what it's about -- who can put a smile on my mom's face."
It is unclear whether cutting the list this early means a reclass to 2025. Harrison will be beginning his junior year at Reidsville Senior next month. Look for him to take more official visits in the fall and winter.