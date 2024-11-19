Kendre' Harrison to Announce on November 30

Kendre' Harrison will announce his college decision on November 30 as first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3.

The two-sport star from Reidsville Senior High School is ranked No. 12 overall in the class of 2025 in football, and No. 39 in basketball. He has confirmed previously to Tar Heel Illustrated that he is adamant about playing both sports in college.

The 6-foot-6, 250 pound tight end/power forward will choose from Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee. There are currently no FutureCast projections by Rivals.

Harrison has taken official visits this fall to Chapel Hill, Eugene, and Knoxville in October, and State College earlier this month. He has been on North Carolina's campus well over a dozen times a guest for both Mack Brown and Hubert Davis.

"They really like me. I’m always on the football side of North Carolina. Harrison told THI "I’m always there. When I do get to talk to the basketball coaches they tell me they like me. They like how I play defense, and how I move around for my size. They just want to get me back on campus for the basketball side. Just having the opportunity to play basketball and football at an amazing program ... doing that in my home state, down the road from Reidsville is a blessing."

"The way they got me the basketball," Harrison continued. "Coach Hubert Davis and Coach Mack Brown offering me in basketball is definitely an amazing opportunity. It's an amazing time in my life and it's something I'll never forget -- how they did it and that they showed a lot of love. The main thing that I had a smile on my face."