Kerwin Walton, a 4-star shooting guard who attends Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, MN, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina, he announced Monday.

At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Walton chose the Tar Heels over Georgetown, Arizona, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Creighton..

"Just how well I can fit into the system," he said when asked what he liked. "The culture is great, which is big for me. They play smart basketball and I know they'll develop me. They've had so many guys come through there that have developed. I also think they can help me express or showcase my whole talent more. I trust (Roy Williams) a lot. Really good coach who focuses on development."

And UNC’s message to Walton for a while now excites him a great deal.

“How I could make an impact with them and help them compete for a national championship,” he said. “That’s actually one of my biggest goals, too, winning a national title.”



