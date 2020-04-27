Kerwin Walton Commits
Kerwin Walton, a 4-star shooting guard who attends Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, MN, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina, he announced Monday.
At 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, Walton chose the Tar Heels over Georgetown, Arizona, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Creighton..
"Just how well I can fit into the system," he said when asked what he liked. "The culture is great, which is big for me. They play smart basketball and I know they'll develop me. They've had so many guys come through there that have developed. I also think they can help me express or showcase my whole talent more. I trust (Roy Williams) a lot. Really good coach who focuses on development."
And UNC’s message to Walton for a while now excites him a great deal.
“How I could make an impact with them and help them compete for a national championship,” he said. “That’s actually one of my biggest goals, too, winning a national title.”
Also aiding UNC here is that Walton loves the class the Tar Heels are bringing in. Five players have signed, four of whom were McDonald's All-Americans this past season, and the class was rated No. 3 in the nation before Walton's commitment.
“They have a really good class coming in, maybe a championship level team, and that's maybe something I can be a part of."
Walton is rated the No. 87 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2020 and is No. 21 at his position.
Walton joins five other future Tar Heels that signed in November and could elevate UNC’s class ranking which is currently at No. 3 in the nation.
Clint Says...
“I think this is another guy who can help out on the wing because he can shoot, he has range and he’s got size. Walton was always intrigued by UNC from the start and the fact that he stayed on the market, gave UNC a chance to get back in with him, which has worked out.
“I think this is a great, late addition to an already big recruiting class and I see Walton as a three or four year player who will get better each season. And from everything we have learned about him from his coaches, trainers, AAU teammates and Minnesota network sources, he’ll be a strong culture guy as well.”