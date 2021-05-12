Kerwin Walton finished last season sixth in scoring for North Carolina averaging 8.2 points per game, but after he was inserted into the startling lineup in the ninth game, Walton averaged 10.2 points the rest of the way.

The freshman was responsible for 35.8 percent of the Tar Heels’ made three-pointers though he attempted just 27.1 percent of the Heels’ three attempts.

At 6-foot-4 and from Minnesota, Walton shot 44.4 percent overall from the floor, including 42 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 turnovers, with 15 steals, and five blocked shots. He averaged 21 minutes per game, as well.

Here are Kerwin Walton’s five best games from last season and what we think they mean: