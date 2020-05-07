CHAPEL HILL – Kerwin Walton, a guard from Hopkins, Minn., signed a National Letter of Intent to play men’s basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Walton averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds this season at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis. He was named to the Star Tribune’s all-metro first team as a senior after leading the Royals to a 24-5 record and a 4-A section title. Hopkins was the state champion in 2019.

“We are delighted to add Kerwin to our Carolina Basketball family. He’s been a winner in high school,” says UNC head coach Roy Williams. “He won a state title as a junior and his team made the final four in the state this year before the rest of the tournament was canceled. Kerwin has a great ability to shoot the ball, but he is a very good all-around basketball player. He can pass and defend and truly is a tremendous teammate. We are also delighted to add his mom and dad to our family. They’ve done an amazing job raising not only a talented basketball player, but great young man.