DURHAM, NC - While Duke has led North Carolina for only 16 seconds in the teams' two meetings this season, the Blue Devils appeared on the verge of overtaking the Tar Heels early in the second half, and perhaps shifting the direction of their game Saturday night.

The tense moment was fueled by a 9-3 Duke run to start the second half, capped by a Jeremy Roach 3-pointer making it a one-point game at 43-42 Carolina with 16:59 remaining.

But as it has so often this season, UNC responded authoratatively using a 9-1 run to create some cushion in a game the seventh-ranked Heels won 84-79.

"I think that was probably the most important part of the game wen they cut it to one," UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. "How we reacted, and how we responded... took the lead up to (10) from that point.

The 9-1 spurt became 13-4, giving Carolina a 56-46 lead after a Cormac Ryan jumper with 11:20 remaining.

Carolina had to first bowl up to engineer the run.

After it failed to score on its following possession, the Blue Devils were a basket away from their first lead of the game. The crowd was at its loudest point of the night, but the Tar Heels didn’t panic. Instead, they responded.

“We got a lot of veteran guys that have been in situations like this. We just stayed poised,” said UNC's Armando Bacot. “It’s a long game and we understood all week that it would be a situation where the game would get close.”

Bacot helped power the scoring run with a three-point play to make it 48-43, as North Carolina never trailed by less than three following his made field goal.

Ryan, who turned in a career-high 31 points, started the spurt at the free throw line and capped it off with a breakaway layup to stretch the lead to 52-43.