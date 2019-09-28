CHAPEL HILL - With 12:41 remaining in the fourth quarter of North Carolina’s 21-20 loss to Clemson on Saturday, the Tar Heels’ offense faced a fourth-and-one on the Tigers' own 45-yard line with the game tied at 14.

In the two plays that preceded it, UNC’s offense had failed to convert a second-and-one situation into a first down after freshman quarterback Sam Howell’s pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage before his attempted run on third-and-one was gobbled up by Clemson’s defense with no gain for the Tar Heels.

Sophomore running back Javonte Williams was tasked with gaining the crucial yard. He attacked the hole well but was ultimately stuffed at the line of scrimmage, just like Howell was on the previous play, giving the ball back to the Tigers on their own 45.

“I felt like we couldn’t win the game unless we could make a fourth-and-one,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “We didn’t make a fourth-and-one, or a third-and-one, so that was such a key play.”

The failure to gain one yard on three consecutive plays was the turning point in the game as, just six plays later, Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with wide receiver Tee Higgins for a 38-yard touchdown. It gave the Tigers a 21-14 lead, their first of the game, and one they would not relinquish.