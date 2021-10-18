Khafre Brown Enters Transfer Portal

North Carolina wide receiver Khafre Brown has entered the transfer portal, a source close to the situation has confirmed to THI.

The younger brother of Dyami Brown, the only two-time 1,000-yard receiver in UNC history who is a rookie in the NFL with the Washington Football Team, Khafre Brown has just one reception this season, which was a 75-yard touchdown versus Virginia.

He had been targeted only six times with that one catch plus a pair of drops while playing 125 offensive snaps, though Brown played just 42 combined snaps in his last three outings, which did not including Carolina’s 45-42 win over Miami this past weekend. Brown did not get into the game.

A year ago as redshirt freshman, Brown caught 15 passes for 337 yards (22.5 average), and two touchdowns.

Brown was a 4-star prospect out of West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte from the class of 2019. He was the No. 226 overall prospect nationally in the class, No. 34 at his position, and No. 7 overall in North Carolina.