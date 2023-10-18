CHAPEL HILL – One of the last places football fans probably look when viewing their team’s depth chart is placekicker and punter.

Having multiple players capable of performing at both positions rarely is a topic of need. Other than kickers missing field goals, how often do specialists get replaced or injured? Not very, is the answer.

Yet, tenth-ranked North Carolina’s 6-0 season includes some oddities, among them that the Tar Heels have lost both their starting placekicker and punter for the season. At least it appears kicker Ryan Coe is done for the year. And even if he isn’t, Noah Burnette has been perfect so far, so it’s unlikely Coe would regain his spot if and when he returns.

“It’s unique that we’ve lost a kicker and a punter for the season,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday. “That just doesn’t happen.”

Coe has not been formally listed as being out for the season, but Kiernan has. Replacing him is Australian native Tom Maginness, who hadn’t played in an actual American football game in his life until last weekend.

Maginness started playing Australian Rules Football at age five, but it’s not much like the American game. It’s closer to rugby than actual football. Needless to say, Maginness, who is 22 years old, was quite nervous heading into UNC’s 41-31 win over Miami.

“Pre-game, big time,” he said. “But I’m glad I got that first punt out there early. I think back home the biggest crowd I played in front of was probably 200 people. So, a packed-out Kenan Stadium was bloody awesome.”

Maginness kicked the ball six times averaging 38.3 yards per punt, a number trimmed some because he was asked to stick the ball inside the 20-yard-line twice, which he did. For his effort, Maginness was named Carolina’s Special Teams Player of the Game.