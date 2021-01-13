Kobe Paysour is one of 12 members of North Carolina’s highly-rated class of 2021 who will arrive January 16 to begin his UNC football career.

Paysour heads to Carolina after spending his senior season in high school at Gaffney High School in South Carolina, though he played his first three years at Kings Mountain (NC) High School.

He transferred to Gaffney after North Carolina’s fall season was postponed until the spring. At Gafney, Paysour helped lead it to a 6-1 record and second round of the state playoffs. He caught 37 passes for 534 yards and scored five touchdowns in seven games.

A 3-star prospect, Paysour is rated the No. 64 player at his position nationally and is the No. 19 overall player in the state of North Carolina. He committed to UNC last March 7 and signed in December.

At 6-foot-2 and 174 pounds, Paysour appeals to Brown because of how he moves.

“It’s easy to talk with running backs and receivers right now with the way our offense has been productive this fall…,” Brown said, when discussing Paysour while also alluding to UNC’s other skills players in the class. “These guys all have catching ability… but they also have speed in space.”

THI continues talking with UNC’s early enrollees to see how they’re doing less than two weeks before they formally begin their UNC careers. Here’s our discussion with Kobe Paysour: