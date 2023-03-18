News More News
Kowacie Reeves Is Latest Transfer To Hear From UNC

Kowacie Reeves
Kowacie Reeves (https://yahoo.sports.com)
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

Kowacie Reeves announced he would be leaving the University of Florida Basketball program and entering the transfer portal on Thursday.

Within 48 hours, he has heard from North Carolina, North Carolina State, Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Arkansas, Maryland, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Dayton, Georgia and many mid-major programs.

Reeves signed with Gators and Mike White in 2021 out of Macon Westside High School in Georgia. He was ranked No. 31 by Rivals, and had a four-star rating. Reeves chose Florida over Stanford and Georgia Tech.

