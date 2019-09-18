CHAPEL HILL - Just three games into the 2019 season, depth in North Carolina’s secondary has become a serious concern. Senior cornerback Patrice Rene was ruled out for the year last week after tearing his ACL in the 28-25 win over Miami, leaving sophomore Trey Morrison and junior Greg Ross as the only cornerbacks on the roster with real game experience. Morrison, who missed most of the season-opener against South Carolina with a concussion, has played 152 snaps this season while Ross has played 183. On UNC’s latest depth chart that was released Monday, true freshmen Storm Duck and Obi Egbuna are now listed as the backups at cornerback behind Morrison and Ross. Neither have seen much action, with Duck having played 27 snaps, 24 of which came against the Gamecocks, and Egbuna only getting reps on special teams. If Tar Heels’ cornerback position is thin, however, safety is even thinner. True freshmen Don Chapman and Cam’Ron Kelly are currently listed as the backups behind senior Myles Dorn, the defense’s most experienced player, and junior Myles Wolfolk, who leads the team with two interceptions.

Rene's injury was one of the last things the Heels needed. (Jenna Miller, THI)

While Kelly and Chapman haven’t played any defensive snaps in games, they have been on some special teams. Getting them into some games is important to defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who wants to see how they develop getting some live reps. "I think Don Chapman and Cam Kelly, our two young safeties, are going to be dynamite players,” Bateman said at UNC’s weekly press conference Monday. The future of the Tar Heels’ secondary isn’t a concern for Bateman but the lack of proven experience in the present is, something the former Army defensive coordinator has been aware of since he first arrived in Chapel Hill last December. “When we first got here and we looked at it, there was a little bit of a gap in our depth in the secondary,” Bateman said. “We had some really good older kids, which we do, that are playing for us right now and playing well and then I felt like there was a little bit of a gap between the next group of kids.” Nickel is similar to corner and safety, as it also lacks any experience behind starter D.J. Ford. Rene’s injury has forced Morrison to play exclusively at cornerback instead of moving around because there’s really nobody to then step in at corner. Going into UNC’s first two games, Morrison was also listed as the backup nickel behind Ford, a junior, who has already played more snaps this year (189) than he did all of the last (175).

The Heels need Greg Ross (10) and Myles Dorn (1) to remain healthy for the rest of the season. (JennaMiller, THI)