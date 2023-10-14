Lampkin Changing the Norm in the Trenches
CHAPEL HILL - The trenches of college football are often dominated by towering figures.
North Carolina's Willie Lampkin, at 5-foot-11, is not the archetype of a Power 5 offensive lineman. Yet, his influence and grit for the Tar Heels tell a story that’s challenging the traditional norms of the game.
In the landscape of college football, where height often serves as a metric of potential, Lampkin's journey and subsequent rise is as intriguing as it is inspiring.
His stature, in a realm dominated by six-foot-plus giants, could be mistaken as a disadvantage. But numbers speak louder than perceptions. Metrics from Pro Football Focus (PFF) reinforce Lampkin's dominance on the field, awarding him an outstanding 80 in run-blocking grade.
The immediate effect of his presence is evident: under his guard, UNC rakes in an average of 230 yards per game. Contrastingly, during the unfortunate two-game hiatus due to his injury, the team's yardage dropped alarmingly to 91.
The significance of Lampkin in the Tar Heels’ lineup was felt profoundly during the Syracuse game. Making a comeback, he helped steer the team to a commanding 200-plus rushing yards. UNC Coach Mack Brown keenly attested to this influence.
"It helped us that Willie Lampkin was back; he did a good job upfront,” Brown said.
Beyond the prowess in run blocking, Lampkin's versatility shines brightly in pass protection. He holds 83-grade from PFF, and has yet to allow a sack this season. Reflecting upon UNC's past vulnerabilities, like the 49 sacks in 2021 and the 40 in 2022, the significance of Lampkin's contribution becomes crystal clear.
Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey credits Lampkin's past as an elite high school wrestler, Lindsey thinks the wrestling helps him with his football technique
“He’s got a wrestling background, so he does a great job with pad level and leverage. He’s a top-notch technician," Lindsey pointed out.
This fusion of wrestling techniques with football training gives Lampkin a distinct edge, allowing him to leverage his physicality in innovative ways. So, while most offensive line coaches look for the prospects with the traditional size, Lampkin knows with his technique his stature can be an advantage
"They might say I’m not big enough, or I’m not strong enough,” Lampkin said. “But I know if I can get that technique in the right place and get a good angle, then I know my height will be an advantage.”
Though there are advantages to being a shorter lineman, as Lampkin acknowledged it helps him get excellent pad level on larger opponents, the undersized of the group are often overlooked when it comes to receiving scholarship opportunities from major college programs. Lampkin hopes his success at this level can provide opportunities for others in the future.
"I'm trying to create a path for the shorter offensive linemen because we really don't get a shot," he said. "I might be the only 5'11 lineman in P5. At UNC, I'm setting a precedent for others to follow."
That also goes for the NFL, a league hellbent on players’ specs matching expectations of their positions. But the league has changed some over the last decade, as it’s slowly becoming more of an -if-you-can-play-you-can-play game.
Lampkin was overlooked in his recruitment primarily because of his size, but he thinks the NFL sees what he can do, and will do, and he will have a shot. With another year of eligibility remaining, that might mean returning to UNC next season and playing center.
The Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year last season while playing center at Coastal Carolina, Lampkin sees himself more as a guard and he prefers playing guard. But he will gladly snap the ball if that’s his path to helping the Tar Heels succeed and making it in the NFL.
“They want me to play center,” Lampkin said about the NFL. “I’m shorter, so mostly everybody wants me to play center. But I feel like center or guard, I feel like I could do that. I just feel like I need a chance, you know, opportunity – any opportunity from any team.”
Lampkin proves that with hard work and dedication, anyone can overcome odds and redefine standards. His presence in college football shows that determination and skill can change how success is measured.