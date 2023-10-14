CHAPEL HILL - The trenches of college football are often dominated by towering figures. North Carolina's Willie Lampkin, at 5-foot-11, is not the archetype of a Power 5 offensive lineman. Yet, his influence and grit for the Tar Heels tell a story that’s challenging the traditional norms of the game. In the landscape of college football, where height often serves as a metric of potential, Lampkin's journey and subsequent rise is as intriguing as it is inspiring. His stature, in a realm dominated by six-foot-plus giants, could be mistaken as a disadvantage. But numbers speak louder than perceptions. Metrics from Pro Football Focus (PFF) reinforce Lampkin's dominance on the field, awarding him an outstanding 80 in run-blocking grade.

The immediate effect of his presence is evident: under his guard, UNC rakes in an average of 230 yards per game. Contrastingly, during the unfortunate two-game hiatus due to his injury, the team's yardage dropped alarmingly to 91. The significance of Lampkin in the Tar Heels’ lineup was felt profoundly during the Syracuse game. Making a comeback, he helped steer the team to a commanding 200-plus rushing yards. UNC Coach Mack Brown keenly attested to this influence. "It helped us that Willie Lampkin was back; he did a good job upfront,” Brown said. Beyond the prowess in run blocking, Lampkin's versatility shines brightly in pass protection. He holds 83-grade from PFF, and has yet to allow a sack this season. Reflecting upon UNC's past vulnerabilities, like the 49 sacks in 2021 and the 40 in 2022, the significance of Lampkin's contribution becomes crystal clear. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey credits Lampkin's past as an elite high school wrestler, Lindsey thinks the wrestling helps him with his football technique “He’s got a wrestling background, so he does a great job with pad level and leverage. He’s a top-notch technician," Lindsey pointed out. This fusion of wrestling techniques with football training gives Lampkin a distinct edge, allowing him to leverage his physicality in innovative ways. So, while most offensive line coaches look for the prospects with the traditional size, Lampkin knows with his technique his stature can be an advantage "They might say I’m not big enough, or I’m not strong enough,” Lampkin said. “But I know if I can get that technique in the right place and get a good angle, then I know my height will be an advantage.”

UNC averages 230 rushing in games Willie Lampkin (53) plays, and 91 when he doesn't play. (Jacob Turner/THI)