CHAPEL HILL – Even though he arrived at North Carolina a year-and-a-half ago, Willie Lampkin is already one of the UNC vets along the offensive line.

He’d be an old head no matter what program the 23-year-old was in, but even as still somewhat new to UNC, he is the made man of a rebuilt unit that is both young and fresh with faces that came in from other schools.

Lampkin’s unique position might work out as a positive for the Tar Heels. He is a leader in that room, along with Georgia transfer Austin Blaske, and his leadership is fueled by always first being noted by his diminutive stature for an offensive lineman at this level.

“I still have a chip on my shoulder because of my height, and that’s just how I play, with a chip on my shoulder,” Lampkin said. “That’s all I know.”

At 5-foot-10 and 290 pounds, Lampkin is nowhere close to possessing typical specs one generally sees from Power Four offensive linemen. But if you ask Blaske, who knows a thing or two about what great o-linemen look like, Lampkin might as well be the same size as everyone else.

“I love playing next to Willie,” said Blaske, who is UNC’s center, and Lampkin its left guard. “He comes with that chip on shoulder every day, comes to work, just goes out there and balls out every day. That’s all you can ask. He’s 5-10, 290 pounds, but he plays like he’s 6-8, 340.”

In every way, the chip never leaves Lampkin. It travels through his veins, and he never hesitates discussing it. It hovers over him, fairly easy to see, especially when looking for it.

After an early spring practice, when Lampkin was set to field questions from the media, his jersey was noticeably torn and dinged in multiple places. Were the Tar Heels getting after it so much, Lampkin’s jersey went all to heck in a March workout?

“They didn’t want to give me a new jersey, wanted me to rock the old one,” he said, slightly laughing.