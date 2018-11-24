THI takes a look at the timeline during the seven-year tenure under Larry Fedora:

2011

Dec. 9, 2011 – Introduced as North Carolina’s head football coach. Dec. 9, 2011 – Fedora installed “Smart, Fast and Physical” as the program’s slogan. Sept. 1, 2012 – Fedora picks up his first win as UNC’s coach, a 62-0 victory over Elon.

2012

Oct. 27, 2012 – Gio Bernard returns a punt 75 yards with 13 seconds left to end a five-game losing streak to the Wolfpack. Nov. 10, 2012 – UNC loses at home to Georgia Tech, 68-50, in the highest scoring game in ACC history. Nov. 24, 2012 – UNC defeats Maryland, 45-38, to finishing 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, capturing a share of the Coastal Division title.

2013

Sept. 7, 2013 – Miscommunication between Fedora and the team captains for the opening coin toss ends up with the Tar Heels kicking off to start both halves in what ended up a 40-20 victory over Middle Tennessee State. Sept. 28, 2013 – The Heels fall at home to East Carolina, 55-31, beginning a three-game losing streak to the Pirates. Nov. 23, 2013 – UNC defeats Old Dominion 80-20 scoring the most points in program history. Dec. 28, 2013 – The Tar Heels defeated Cincinnati, 39-17, in the Belk Bowl for Fedora’s only bowl win at UNC. Carolina finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

2014

Aug. 27, 2014 – Fedora suspends four players for a hazing incident that ended up with UNC paying former player Jackson Boyer $795,000 in a settlement over injuries sustained in the incident. Sept. 20, 2014 – UNC loses 70-41 at East Carolina beginning a four-game stretch in which the Tar Heels allowed at least 50 points in three games. Oct. 11, 2014 – Carolina falls 50-43 at Notre Dame in what is still the highest scoring game ever at historic Notre Dame Stadium. Dec. 26, 2014 – UNC loses to Rutgers, 40-21, in the Quick Lane Bowl to finish the season 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.

2015

Sept. 12, 2015 – The Tar Heels defeated North Carolina A&T, 53-14, beginning an 11-game winning streak, the longest such streak in the same season in program history. Oct. 3, 215 – UNC secures the greatest comeback win in program history overcoming a 21-point deficit to beat Georgia Tech, 38-31, in Atlanta. Nov. 14, 2015 – Carolina routs Miami, 59-21, one week after beating Duke 66-31 to set a program record for most points scored (125) in consecutive ACC games. Nov. 21, 2015 – UNC defeats Virginia Tech, 30-27 in overtime, in Hokies’ legendary coach Frank Beamer’s last home game and outright win the Coastal Division championship. Dec. 5, 2015 – Carolina falls to Clemson, 45-37, in the ACC championship game. Dec. 29, 2015 – UNC loses to Baylor, 49-38, in the Russell Athletic Bowl allowing the Bears 645 rushing yards, the most ever in any bowl in college football history. UNC finished the season 11-3.

2016

Sept. 24, 2016 – Bug Howard’s one-handed catch with two seconds left lifted the Tar Heels over Pittsburgh, 37-36, at Kenan Stadium. Oct. 1, 2016 – Nick Weiler converts a 54-yard field goal as time expired giving the Tar Heels a 37-35 victory over Florida State in Tallahassee. Nov. 10, 2016 – UNC blows a 21-7 lead and falls at Duke, 28-27, starting a stretch in which the Tar Heels have lost 21 of their last 27 games. They went into that game having won 18 of their previous 22 contests. Dec. 20, 2016 – UNC falls to Stanford, 25-23, in the Sun Bowl dropping three of its last four games and to finish the season 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.

2017

Oct 28, 2017 – Carolina falls at home to Miami, 24-19, which was the sixth consecutive game the Tar Heels failed to score at least 20 points in a game. Nov. 25, 2017 – UNC loses 33-21 at N.C. State to close the season 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the ACC.

2018