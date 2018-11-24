Larry Fedora Timeline
THI takes a look at the timeline during the seven-year tenure under Larry Fedora:
2011
Dec. 9, 2011 – Introduced as North Carolina’s head football coach.
Dec. 9, 2011 – Fedora installed “Smart, Fast and Physical” as the program’s slogan.
Sept. 1, 2012 – Fedora picks up his first win as UNC’s coach, a 62-0 victory over Elon.
2012
Oct. 27, 2012 – Gio Bernard returns a punt 75 yards with 13 seconds left to end a five-game losing streak to the Wolfpack.
Nov. 10, 2012 – UNC loses at home to Georgia Tech, 68-50, in the highest scoring game in ACC history.
Nov. 24, 2012 – UNC defeats Maryland, 45-38, to finishing 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC, capturing a share of the Coastal Division title.
2013
Sept. 7, 2013 – Miscommunication between Fedora and the team captains for the opening coin toss ends up with the Tar Heels kicking off to start both halves in what ended up a 40-20 victory over Middle Tennessee State.
Sept. 28, 2013 – The Heels fall at home to East Carolina, 55-31, beginning a three-game losing streak to the Pirates.
Nov. 23, 2013 – UNC defeats Old Dominion 80-20 scoring the most points in program history.
Dec. 28, 2013 – The Tar Heels defeated Cincinnati, 39-17, in the Belk Bowl for Fedora’s only bowl win at UNC. Carolina finished 7-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.
2014
Aug. 27, 2014 – Fedora suspends four players for a hazing incident that ended up with UNC paying former player Jackson Boyer $795,000 in a settlement over injuries sustained in the incident.
Sept. 20, 2014 – UNC loses 70-41 at East Carolina beginning a four-game stretch in which the Tar Heels allowed at least 50 points in three games.
Oct. 11, 2014 – Carolina falls 50-43 at Notre Dame in what is still the highest scoring game ever at historic Notre Dame Stadium.
Dec. 26, 2014 – UNC loses to Rutgers, 40-21, in the Quick Lane Bowl to finish the season 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.
2015
Sept. 12, 2015 – The Tar Heels defeated North Carolina A&T, 53-14, beginning an 11-game winning streak, the longest such streak in the same season in program history.
Oct. 3, 215 – UNC secures the greatest comeback win in program history overcoming a 21-point deficit to beat Georgia Tech, 38-31, in Atlanta.
Nov. 14, 2015 – Carolina routs Miami, 59-21, one week after beating Duke 66-31 to set a program record for most points scored (125) in consecutive ACC games.
Nov. 21, 2015 – UNC defeats Virginia Tech, 30-27 in overtime, in Hokies’ legendary coach Frank Beamer’s last home game and outright win the Coastal Division championship.
Dec. 5, 2015 – Carolina falls to Clemson, 45-37, in the ACC championship game.
Dec. 29, 2015 – UNC loses to Baylor, 49-38, in the Russell Athletic Bowl allowing the Bears 645 rushing yards, the most ever in any bowl in college football history. UNC finished the season 11-3.
2016
Sept. 24, 2016 – Bug Howard’s one-handed catch with two seconds left lifted the Tar Heels over Pittsburgh, 37-36, at Kenan Stadium.
Oct. 1, 2016 – Nick Weiler converts a 54-yard field goal as time expired giving the Tar Heels a 37-35 victory over Florida State in Tallahassee.
Nov. 10, 2016 – UNC blows a 21-7 lead and falls at Duke, 28-27, starting a stretch in which the Tar Heels have lost 21 of their last 27 games. They went into that game having won 18 of their previous 22 contests.
Dec. 20, 2016 – UNC falls to Stanford, 25-23, in the Sun Bowl dropping three of its last four games and to finish the season 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the ACC.
2017
Oct 28, 2017 – Carolina falls at home to Miami, 24-19, which was the sixth consecutive game the Tar Heels failed to score at least 20 points in a game.
Nov. 25, 2017 – UNC loses 33-21 at N.C. State to close the season 3-9 overall and 1-7 in the ACC.
2018
July 19, 2018 – Fedora makes national news for his controversial comments made at the annual ACC Kickoff in Charlotte about CTE studies and saying football was under attack in America. He was widely criticized and some national pundits suggested he should have been fired for his comments.
Aug. 6, 2018 – UNC suspends 13 players for their roles in selling team-issued shoes.
Sept. 1, 2018 – Carolina falls 24-17 at California in a game the Tar Heels failed to gain a first down until their eighth possession.
Sept. 8, 2018 – UNC loses for the third consecutive time to East Carolina in a 40-19 decision in Greenville. ECU has outscored the Tar Heels 166-91 in the three game streak.
Nov. 10, 2018 – The Tar Heels fall at Duke, 42-35, extending their losing streak versus the Blue Devils to three games.
Nov. 24, 2018 – UNC falls at home to N.C. State concluding the season with a 2-9 overall record and 1-7 in the ACC
Nov. 25, 2018 – Fedora will be informed he will not be retained with four years and $12.2 million remaining on his contract. His record at UNC was 45-43 overall and 28-28 in ACC play.