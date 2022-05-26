Late-Season Experience Speeding Up Echols' Process

CHAPEL HILL – Power Echols certainly got a taste of big-time college football last season, though the depth of his sample wasn’t entirely by design.

A true freshman learning the ways of playing middle linebacker at North Carolina, Echols was easing into his role playing behind veteran Jeremiah Gemmel. Echols had the benefit of seeing how Gemmel went about his business, and serving as an apprentice for a year would move him closer to readiness in 2022.

However, part of that process zoomed accelerated when Gemmel was ejected early in the Tar Heels’ win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest at home in November. And in UNC’s bowl game versus South Carolina, Gemmel was ill and couldn’t play after giving it a shot early in that contest.

Echols played 64 snaps versus the Demon Deacons and 49 against the Gamecocks. That’s 113 snaps in big-time situations, which was enough to give him a bit of a been-there, done-that feel to the growth in his game.

“I’d say the only difference is how comfortable I am,” Echols replied, when asked what that playing did for him as opposed he was thrust into duty. “I feel like I was pretty comfortable before the South Carolina game, but now that I’ve been in it, and the accumulation of reps I’ve had all the way from last spring through now, I’m just more comfortable knowing what I’m doing and where I’m going.”

Overall, Echols played 155 snaps on defense and 209 on special teams, mostly on the kick return, punt return, and kickoff coverage units. He is a much different player now after having that experience and knowledge gained reflecting to last fall.

In addition, Echols also played 20 defensive snaps in an early blowout win over Georgia State, three snaps in a victory over Duke, and 25 against FCS member Wofford, meaning he played 114 snaps after November 6.