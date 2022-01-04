Late-Season Trend: Heels' Poor Starts Cost Them Games

CHARLOTTE – In the first two years of Mack Brown's second stint with North Carolina, a staple with his teams have been getting off to fast starts. In Brown's first two seasons back with the Tar Heels, his teams scored in the first quarter in 21 of 23 games against FBS teams.

However, this year's rendition of the Heels has struggled coming out of the locker room, particularly in the last three games.

In Carolina's previous three contests against FBS teams, the Heels have been outscored by a combined 49-0 in the first quarter. In those games, UNC has only gained a combined 73 yards of offense on 34 plays, while its defense has given up 489 yards on 48 plays.

Additionally, in the last three outings against FBS opponents, North Carolina has had ten drives that started in the first quarter. Of those, seven ended in a three-and-out, with the longest drive being four plays for 26 yards against NC State.

With UNC’s offense averaging three plays and 7.3 yards per first-quarter drive, and its defense giving up an average drive of nine plays for 54 yards in the first quarter during this stretch, quarterback Sam Howell says the young Tar Heels must adopt a change in mentality to have early game success.

"I think it's all about our mindset coming out,” Howell said. "You have to find a way to an edge to be ready to come out and compete. Come out with that killer mindset. We found ourselves with some slow starts a lot of times this year. We failed to recover from those, and we had another slow one today, which can't happen if you expect to win the game."