WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina lost for the first time in three games this season Friday night, falling to Wake Forest, 24-18, before a full house at BB&T Field.

The Tar Heels trailed 21-0 at halftime but roared back and trailed by just 21-18 in the fourth quarter and had the ball when the game ended.

UNC is now 2-1 while Wake is 3-0.

Here is what six Tar Heels had to say after the game: