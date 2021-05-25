Leaky Black finished his junior season at North Carolina seventh on the team averaging 5.6 points per game, fourth in rebounding at 4.9 per contest, second in assists with 70, and first in steals with 36.

At 6-foot-8 and a longer wingspan, Black was UNC’s best defender, often taking the assignment of guarding opponents’ most productive players. Five other Tar Heels had more turnovers even though Black was third on the team playing 27.5 minutes per game, behind Caleb Love’s 27.6 per contest.



