As we continue a postscript on North Carolina’s basketball season, we begin the individual player reviews with Leaky Black, who in UNC’s home loss to Duke on March 4, set the record for most game appearances ever by a Tar Heel.

Two games later, Black’s career was over, as the Tar Heels were beaten by Virginia in the ACC Tournament, ending their season with Black having appeared in 155 games. He started 130 of those contests.

So, as we look into Black’s graduate year, his fifth with UNC, as he used the Covid year for an extra season with the Tar Heels. It was also the best of his career, and as far as racking up stats, that was by intent.