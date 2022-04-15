Leaky Black Will Return For Fifth Season At North Carolina

Leaky Black will take advantage of the NCAA giving each athlete back the 2020-21 athletic year because of COVID-19, and will return to North Carolina for a fifth season, he has announced.

Black has started 97 of 99 games the last three seasons, and overall has appeared in 122 contests for the Tar Heels.

As a senior, Black averaged 4.9 points per game to go with 2.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest, though he scored in double figures four times in an eight-game span beginning in late January.

Black was Carolina’s defensive stopper taking on assignments versus opponents’ points guards through teams’ power forwards and every kind of player in between. He also improved his shooting as a senior, going from 36.7 percent as a junior to 46.6 percent this season. In addition, Black went from shooting 25.4 and 22.2 percent from three-point range the last two seasons, respectively, to converting 33.3 percent this season, though he was at 41.7 percent a few weeks ago.

The 6-foot-8 native of Concord, NC, has played 3,116 minutes at UNC, though just 237 during his freshman campaign, as he was restricted that season after suffering an injury in a January win at Georgia Tech.

For his career, Black has scored 613 points, grabbed 515 rebounds, handed out 284 assists, registered 124 steals, and blocked 63 shots.