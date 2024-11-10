Lesson From Lawrence: Late-Game Execution

LAWRENCE, KS – With 3:28 remaining Friday night inside frenzied and sweltering Allen Fieldhouse, North Carolina found itself leading by four points and in position to seal the deal on one of the greatest comebacks in the storied program’s history.

It was right there for the taking, and all the Tar Heels had to do was execute down the stretch, convert enough opportunities and they would have overcome a 20-point deficit against the top-ranked team in the nation in its fabled hall.

Only the ninth0ranked Heels did not execute down the stretch in falling 92-89.

“I knew we were up, and I think it was maybe four (points), and I think the defense got radical on us a little bit,” veteran guard RJ Davis said, standing in front of the team’s locker room. “Switching and (we) didn’t get the shots I know sometimes (we get). We had Elliot in ball screens because they were flat on his ball. For me, they were more up a little bit, so we were trying to get to the pocket pass to the corner.

“But it’s just late-game executions we have to improve that. Because we were up and you’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball.”

UNC led 87-83 after Jalen Washington sank one of two free throws. Leading up to that point, Carolina had converted 7 of its previous 10 shots from the field while in the same span the Jayhawks were 5-for-17.

The Heels were in control and all they had to do was finish the job.

Instead, Carolina was 1-for-5 from the field the rest of the way as Kansas was 3-for-4. Its last nine points were scored by 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson and talented freshman Zeke Mayo.