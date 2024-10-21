Lindsey Discusses Open Week Work, Criswell's Rest, UVA & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at Virginia on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Tar Heels are coming off an open date after dropping their fourth consecutive game on October 12, a 41-34 loss to Georgia Tech at Kenan Stadium. UNC is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC.

Above is video of Lindsey’s Q&A session and below are some notes from what he had to say:





*Lindsey said true freshman WR Jordan Shipp will have a bigger role moving forward. He was banged up some in August and it took some time for him to get everything down, but now that he’s healthy and had advanced quite a bit, he will be on the field much more consistently to the point.





*UNC’s primary emphasis offensively during the open week: Get healthy; get young guys reps.

Among the young ones that might see more action moving forward, in addition to Shipp, is true freshman tight end Ryan Ward now that Bryson Nesbit it out indefinitely. Ward has played one offensive snap so far, and it was against Charlotte in the second game of the season. Ward has been in on 28 special teams plays, and has now seen action in five contests.





*Lindsey said Nesbit’s injury occurred early in the Georgia Tech game, but he played through it. There is no timetable for his return.

“It’s a testament to how tough he is, and he really wants to be on the field,” Lindsey said about the future NFL draft pick.





*Lindsey expressed some concern over quarterback Jacolby Criswell getting hit so much. This is his first extended action in college, so he needed the break as much or more than anyone else, said Lindsey, who is also UNC’s quarterbacks coach.





*In addition, Lindsey spoke about the offensive line, which hasn’t been healthy together much at all this season. He was asked about Omarion Hampton having 27 runs of 1 yards or less in the last three games, and offered an interesting take about the OL.

---Lindsey spoke some more about Criswell; Jake Johnson getting more of an opportunity at tight end; and Virginia’s defense.



