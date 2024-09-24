Lindsey Duke Week Press Conference & Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference to discuss his unit’s performance in the loss to JMU and look ahead to Saturday’s opponent Duke.

The Tar Heels lost, 70-50, to James Madison, though the offense totaled 616 yards and 30 first downs. Quarterback Jacolby Criswell passed for 475 yards, the third most ever by a UNC QB, and this was just his second start, as the first was nearly three years ago against Wofford.

The Heels and Blue Devils face off at 4:00 PM and the game will air on ESPN2.

*Lindsey says that Jacolby Criswell’s skills are such they can use the whole range of the playbook with him once he fully knows it from cover-to-cover on the field. Criswell arrived basically in early July, and after the first week of fall camp, didn’t get a ton of reps. So, he is still catching up with respect to working the full playbook on the practice field.

*Staying on Criswell, Lindsey said changes in him around the team have been apparent the last two weeks.

“I think (we’ve) seen him take charge of the offense more, be more vocal with the o-line, just kind of running the show, so to speak.”

*Lindsey said after Max went down the staff needed to see Conner Harrell play before they really knew what they had in him, and then the same for Criswell. Harrell didn’t translate practice success to the field, and Criswell took major steps forward when he got an opportunity against NC Central.

*Lindsey said the offensive line had some trouble early with the inside run blocking, but also did some very nice things. He wished they didn’t have to throw it 48 times, though saying “it makes it tough” on the OL.

---Note that OL Coach Randy Clements coached from the press box Saturday. On the sidelines coaching were seven-year former NFL lineman Kyle Fuller and former Tar Heel Corey Gaynor.

*UNC visits Duke on Saturday, and the Blue Devils go into the game ranked No. 17 nationally in total defense, No. 13 in pass efficiency defense, and No. 28 in average points allowed at 15.3. Duke is also No. 13 in third-down defense and No. 4 in sacks.

“Typical Manny Diaz, he’s got a defensive reputation. He’s always done a great job wherever he’s been. He’s going to give you a lot of multiple looks and some pressure looks. And at the same time, he’s going to make you earn everything from the standpoint he’s not going to give you any free guys down the field.

“So, I think for us, we’ve got to really figure out a way how can we play on our strengths and how can we run the football effectively and then use that to help us throw it down the field.”

*In addition, Lindsey talked about Max Johnson and when he might begin helping out, Harrell’s fumble on his lone snap, the turnovers Saturday, how a full game of Criswell on film being so valuable and more.