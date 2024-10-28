Lindsey Goes In-Depth on Criswell's Growth, Talks Hampton and FSU

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at Florida State this coming Saturday.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:





*Much if Lindsey’s presser was about quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who had his best game in the 41-14 win at Virginia. Criswell started the game 3-for-9 but finished 19-for-30 with 293 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions. He has not thrown a pick since the loss at Duke in late September.

Among what Lindsey said:

---Criswell’s pocket presence was good early on but has improved each week to where it was pretty good at UVA.

---He’s making fewer “dangerous throws”

---The increase in Criswell running has kept him from trying to thread the needle. He either picks up a few yards on the ground or throws the ball away.

---Criswell and the offensive line are working in syn more now than before.

---Lindsey says he knows Criswell better and has a firmer feel for what to call.

---The game has slowed for him and he sees more of the field. The completion Saturday to Chris Culliver, while rolling to his right, is a perfect example of this.





*Lindsey was asked a couple of questions about Omarion Hampton, who passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season at UVA. He is the ninth Tar Heels to hit the century mark in consecutive seasons.

*J.J. Jones displayed acceleration in his scree catch-and-run 34 yards for a touchdown at UVA, but also made another amazing TD catch while being interfered with. Lindsey discussed what makes Jones so good and how he’s worked through some things this season and is primed to close strong.

*In addition, Lindsey discussed Florida State’s defense, in particular how good it is up front.



















