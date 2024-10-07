Lindsey GT Week Presser & Report

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ home game against Geogia Tech on Saturday.

Lindsey, who is also the quarterbacks coach, fielded questions for about 17 minutes.

Above is video of his Q&A session and below are some notes about what he discussed:





*Lindsey was asked several questions about the Tar Heels’ converting two out of six tries on fourth down in their 34-24 loss at home to Pittsburgh this past weekend.

-Lindsey discussed the process in deciding to go for it on fourth down

-He talked about what went wrong on the plays they didn’t convert

“We had some opportunities and we missed those opportunities.”

-He also noted that understanding exactly what the offense is has been challenged with a third starting QB, the injuries to the offensive line, and with OL Coach Randy Clements missing time being in and out of the hospital.

*Lindsey was thrilled to see Nate McCollum break out against Pitt. He was targeted 13 times with 10 catches after entering the game with 5 targets and 3 receptions.

“He was banged up for a few weeks but having him back healthy is a huge part. He’s a veteran guy, he’s got the ability to make plays in space, and we’ve got to keep finding creative ways to get him the ball and get him touches.”

*The Tar Heels have not scored a point in either fourth quarter of their two ACC games, though they combined for 180 yards and eight first downs in losses at Duke and at home to Pitt. Not great numbers, but they moved the ball some, just couldn’t score.

“I think some of (mistakes) are self-inflicted. I think we’ve had a penalty here or there, missed a throw, dropped a ball. It goes all the way around. I’m not really into wanting to blame any people or group or whatever, coaches, we can do probably a better job.”

Note: UNC does not have a touchdown in the fourth quarter in its three games against teams from power conferences.

*In addition, Lindsey talked more about the use of analytics guiding their play calling; Jacolby Criswell working to hit the long passes in which he’s consistently missed; using QB draws for Criswell as a sign of getting to know him better as a player; and about Georgia Tech’s defense.



