CHAPEL HILL – The ninth practice of fall camp for North Carolina included the team’s first scrimmage.

On a rain-soaked, fog-filled Thursday night at Kenan Stadium, the Tar Heels held their first scrimmage. It was their fourth day in full pads, and much was learned.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey spoke with a few members of the media following practice Saturday and was asked multiple questions about the scrimmage. Likes, dislikes, and takeaways.

As for the inclement weather, it was actually useful, given there will be games this season in which the Tar Heels will play with a wet ball.

“I think some good and some bad,” Lindsey said about the scrimmage from an offensive perspective. “We had too many pre-snap penalties here and there with communication. The o-line gets blamed every time they jump offside, sometimes it’s not all their fault… Just too many self-inflicted wounds. We’re really trying to focus on running the football.

“A lot of times you go into a scrimmage and say, hey, we’re gonna really try to be established (in) this run or that run or whatever. That was a good night to do it, it was raining. But that didn’t affect us at all.”

With UNC’s opener 19 days from Saturday, and exactly three weeks from the scrimmage, it’s likely the Tar Heels will only have one more full scrimmage. They could also add a situational scrimmage at some point as well.