News More News
ago football Edit

Lindsey Monday Presser & Report

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL240RndZeFNQTjVVP3NpPUsyNVlFb0l6TUhOVlczOWg/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PTEnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss his unit, their performance in the win over Charlotte this past weekend, and more.

Also as UNC’s quarterbacks coach, Lindsey fielded quite a few questions about Conner Harrell, and one about North Carolina Central’s defense, which is who the Tar Heels face this Saturday at Kenan Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 PM.

Above is video from Lindsey’s presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:


*Carolina ran a couple of trick plays that worked for touchdowns against the 49ers. One was a flea flicker that ended up going from Conner Harrell to Christian Hamilton for a 58-yard score. The other was a reverse to wide receiver Nate McCollum, who ran 37 yards into the end zone while dodging at least four would-be Charlotte tacklers.

Lindsey was asked about the plays, perhaps if they were a way to shake up the offense given the process Harrell is in getting his game in gear. Or were the plays part of an experiment to feel things out?

“I think a couple of things. Coming out of the Minnesota game, we’re tying to create more explosive plays. That’s one thing for sure. I think sometimes it’s the opponent and the structure of the defense. And also getting Conner a full week of practice and the reps of the different things. The starter gets the majority of the reps during practice, and sometimes and the other guys don’t get those reps.

“So, I think it was a concerted effort trying to create explosives, and I think the defense we played was a lot different than the one we played at Minnesota, so it allowed us to do some of that. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to execute it. I was proud of our guys for executing some of those things, and I think they gave us a shot in the arm at times.”


*Harrell was 16-for-25 with 219 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and he ran for 39 yards and a TD. But he didn’t appear comfortable much of the time, was well of on some missed passes, and was even quite short on the TD pass to Hamilton, who had to stop and wait for the balk.

The game slows down for all players with experience, and that is where Harrell is right now. He needs the game to slow down.

“I think for any young quarterback, the more they play, it does slow down. Some guys, it slows down a little faster than others. Some guys come right out of high school and they seem to play well as freshmen. And some guys it takes a year or two, and then they develop.

“Obviously, Conner hadn’t gotten the reps until really most recently this year. And I saw as the game went, he settled in more.”


*Redshirt freshman Christian Hamilton has started the first two games and has two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown. At 6-feet and 190 pounds, he isn’t all that big, but has played an important role in Carolina’s ground game with his blocking ability.

“When I think about Christian, he’s tough. He’s a tough guy, he does a lot of the dirty work blocking on the perimeter. He’s going to catch the football, he’s extremely competitive, he tries to play physical. I know he’s not as big as some of the other guys, but he plays physical.

“A lot of the things with personnel trying to get quick huddles, he’s in that because of the physicality he shows.”

Lindsey noted that Hamilton is versatile in that he can play slot and on the outside. So, his skills are suited for all downs, distances, and situations.


*In addition, Lindsey discussed more about Harrell, former D3 center Zach Greenberg, how close Jacolby Criswell is to being ready, NC Central and more.


