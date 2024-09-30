PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Lindsey Presser & Report: Criswell, OL Struggles, Hampton's Load & More

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzdVNWRRbm90cW5FP3NpPVJRNlFlRWw3ak8wT2xTS0w/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQmYW1wO2F1dG9wbGF5PXRydWUmYW1wO211dGU9dHJ1 ZSZhbXA7ZW5kPTYwJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center in advance of the Tar Heels’ home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Also the quarterbacks coach, Lindsey spoke a lot about QB Jacolby Criswell, the offensive line’s play in the 21-20 loss at Duke, possibly using RB Omarion Hampton too much, and more.

Above is video of Lindsey’s Q&A session and below are notes from what he had to say:


*Lindsey loved the way his offense played for most of the first half, but it scored just three points over its last eight possessions, and Lindsey said they just couldn’t get back into rhythm.

“We can say this or that, but at the end of the day, it’s my job to get it done. We didn’t get back into rhythm and put ourselves in some long yardage situations with a couple of penalties, and then not being really good early in the downs, first and second down.”


*The offensive line allowed three sacks and 19 hurries, and it also didn’t open holes for Omarion Hampton in the second half. The line is inexperienced and is still banged up.

“They all handled it well. They kept battling and fighting, so sometimes you’ve just got to be next-man-up mentality. Honestly, when you’re upstairs and you’re not right there on the field with them, you don’t really feel all that.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in the eight or nine guys that play… I think our deal on offense is we’ve got to be more consistent. And that’s from myself, a coaching standpoint, and also playing.”


*Hampton had 35 touches in the win at Minnesota and had 35 more at Duke. Is there a concern over the number of touches he’s getting?

“I think so. I think I’ve got to do a better job of getting some other guys in there to take some relief. It’s hard for a great player like him. He’s a warrior, he wants to play every snap. That’s what he is, and he has the ability to come out any time he wants from the standpoint of he’s gassed during a drive.”

Lindsey also added, “I’ve got to do a better job of taking the load off him. We want to be a run-play action team that’s what we want to be. But we need to be better in some other areas to help take some of that load off of him.”


*Yet, balancing the idea of not giving Hampton so many touches and hit so much with the idea he’s so good that he’s your best option?

“It’s a touch balance for sure because a lot of times you’re getting caught up in the moment of the game and you’re just going and going and going. And I think (RB Coach) Larry (Porter) and I have had great discussions about this, Coach Brown, so we’ve got to make sure we have a play, stay with our plan.

“And at the end of the day, he’s the best player, in my opinion, in the country, so you want him in there. But we need him the rest of the season, so we probably need to do a better job of rotating some guys in there to help him.”



