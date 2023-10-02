CHAPEL HILL – Game week has returned for No. 14 North Carolina, as the Tar Heels host Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, so UNC offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey held his weekly press conference Monday to discuss multiple things about his unit.

Lindsey discussed what was addressed and accomplished during the open week, aspects of his team running the ball well in the red zone, Drake Maye’s improved game management, receiver J.J. Jones, the offensive line with Willie Lampkin likely back, and much more.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*The Tar Heels did not play this past weekend, but they did use the open date for three very serious practices Tuesday-Thursday, in which they attacked the self-scouting report. Lindsey identified every area of the offense needs improving, so each layer of what they have done so far was addressed.

“I think you can learn a lot from watching your own film. Sometimes, you get caught into week-to-week preparation of a game, and you don’t really take a hard look at it. It’s moving so fast. You play each and every week and you’re on to the next opponent.

“I think it was a good chance to self-evaluate and really go through where our success has come from on offense, and where we’ve been inefficient, and how to improve those areas.”

*The run game has not been all that productive the last two games. British Brooks ran for 103 yards and a score in the opener versus South Carolina, and Omarion Hampton gobbled up 234 yards in the win over Appalachian State. In all, the Heels ran for 487 yards on 82 attempts in those games, which is an average of 5.8 per attempt.

In wins over Minnesota and at Pittsburgh, however, the Heels combined gained 182 yards on 76 attempts, which is 2.4 yards per.

The longest run versus the Gophers was 17 yards, and against the Panthers was 26 yards. So, removing the longest run in each game, the average is 1.9 yards per attempt in the last two games.

“I think a lot of it is personnel-based. Pittsburgh and Minnesota, the strength of their defenses (are) internally. I think in the Minnesota game, at the end of the fourth quarter, we were able to run the ball pretty successfully.”

Lindsey praised both Minnesota and Pitt for always “getting a lot of hats in the box” and that they do a very good job of weakening aspects of what teams do.

*Lindsey has plenty of experience taking over offenses he hadn’t previously been with, so the question was posed how long it takes to get a feel for how he can call a game with teams and has he reached a point of comfort with the Tar Heels?

“Yeah, I think so. As you play and get game reps, that’s when you see what your guys are capable of against different people. When you play against your defense in practice and fall camp and the spring, at times you get into, ‘What can we do to move the ball against our defense,’ because you see those guys every day, they see us every day.

“I think game experience is critical, and through four games, I have a better feel of what we’re capable of doing and what we’re not capable of doing.”

*UNC hopes to have Willie Lampkin back for this week’s game versus the Orange, so what does that do to the offensive line rotation?

“I think you play them all. Diego’s earned the right to play. I think he’s played well the last two weeks. He’s not perfect by any means, but you see his natural ability taking over, and he’s played well, more consistent. And I think that’s what we’re looking for from him is to be more consistent.

“Will Barnes is a guy that’s got a lot of reps. He’s experienced, and there’s nothing better than experience. And I think that combination, and getting Willie back, and can get (Jonathan) Adorno, who is banged up played some. That just gives up more depth.

“You’re always looking for as a coach, for eight guys that can play: three guards, two centers, and three tackles. And when we get those guys back, I think that puts us in a lot better situation.”