Lindsey Talks Marveling at Hampton, O-Line, BC and More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at Boston College.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 31-24 win at home over Wake Forest and have won three consecutive games. They are 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. BC is 5-5 and 2-4. The game kicks off at noon and will air on The CW.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser and below are some notes from what he had to say:





*Omarion Hampton carried the ball 35 times and touched it 40 times in the win over Wake and he had 32 carries and three receptions in the win at FSU. Hampton also had 33 touches at Duke and 35 at Minnesota. So, Lindsey discussed how he manages Hampton’s workload.

*Hampton had an amazing leap over the offensive and defensive lines before carrying some Demon Deacons with him into the end zone. Lindsey discussed that play and also noted how he loved some of the offensive linemen escorting him into the end zone.

*Jacolby Criswell was 14-for-22 with only 132 yards passing against Wake and didn’t look as good as in recent weeks. Lindsey discussed his game and the conversation he had with the junior QB.

*In addition, Lindsey also spoke about how well left tackle Howard Sampson has played of late and why he’s doing well; what went wrong on the possession at the goal line that included Criswell being sacked twice; on part of Hampton’s success running the ball is between the guards because of how well Austin Blaske and Aidan Banfield are playing; and about Boston College’s offense.







