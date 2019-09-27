CHAPEL HILL – It was all dancing, light-hearted competition, jokes and a little bit of basketball at the Smith Center on Friday night in North Carolina’s annual Late Night With Roy event celebrating the start of practice.

A crowd of around 15,000 was on hand for the festivities, which concluded with the Tar Heels playing a 20-minute scrimmage.

The rosters were:

Blue Team: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Justin Pierce, Brandon Huffman, Christian Keeling, Caleb Ellis and Robbie O’Han.

White Team: Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Shea Rush, Garrison Brooks, Walker Miller, K.J. Smith and Ryan McAdoo.

Four players did not participate:

*Sterling Manley remains out still dealing with the injury that caused him to miss a long stretch of last season.

*Andrew Platek was out with a sprained ankle but will be back practicing next week.

*Freshman Anthony Harris was held out as a precaution. Harris tore his ACL last December and missed the rest of the season. He practiced Thursday, however.

*Freshman Jeremiah Francis was held out as well, though he practiced Thursday. Francis miss the last two seasons after having two knee surgeries.

A few observations:



