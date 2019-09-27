LNWR Scrimmage Observations
CHAPEL HILL – It was all dancing, light-hearted competition, jokes and a little bit of basketball at the Smith Center on Friday night in North Carolina’s annual Late Night With Roy event celebrating the start of practice.
A crowd of around 15,000 was on hand for the festivities, which concluded with the Tar Heels playing a 20-minute scrimmage.
The rosters were:
Blue Team: Cole Anthony, Armando Bacot, Justin Pierce, Brandon Huffman, Christian Keeling, Caleb Ellis and Robbie O’Han.
White Team: Leaky Black, Brandon Robinson, Shea Rush, Garrison Brooks, Walker Miller, K.J. Smith and Ryan McAdoo.
Four players did not participate:
*Sterling Manley remains out still dealing with the injury that caused him to miss a long stretch of last season.
*Andrew Platek was out with a sprained ankle but will be back practicing next week.
*Freshman Anthony Harris was held out as a precaution. Harris tore his ACL last December and missed the rest of the season. He practiced Thursday, however.
*Freshman Jeremiah Francis was held out as well, though he practiced Thursday. Francis miss the last two seasons after having two knee surgeries.
A few observations:
*Keep in mind, this was an exhibition, so there’s not a whole lot one can glean from the scrimmage, but some things certainly stood out:
*The grad transfers, Pierce and Keeling, played like mature players. There’s a variety to both of their games. Pierce was comfortable leaving his feet, saw teammates and hit the glass hard. Keeling looked relaly good getting to the rim, gliding toward the basket. He was under control in traffic.
*Cole Anthony is a willing passer and can absolutely pass the ball. He ht a couple of threes and got to the rim a time or two.
*Brandon Robinson showed some leadership and carried himself like the older guy out there.
*Leaky Black was the other point guard and looked very comfortable running things seeing the floor and just being in control. His overall game is extensive.
*Brandon Huffman was very active and showed a little more to his offensive game.
*Freshman Armando Bacot has a lower block, baseline area game. He uses his body well to get squared to the rim. Nice feel for the game. He had a few blocks and was aggressive on the glass.
Stay with THI for player interviews and the full scrimmage from two angles: The baseline and upstairs from the concourse, which is like a TV angle.