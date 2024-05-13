North Carolina was right in the middle nationally defending third downs, stopping opponents 38.6 percent of the time, ranking the Tar Heels No. 60 overall.

One of the things we wanted to take the time digging into this offseason are each of the third-down scenarios the Tar Heels faced, and how they did accordingly. Was there a down-and-distance they were most successful, one they struggled with more than others? What can be learned from this, if anything?

So, we dug up the numbers and will allow you to decide. And here they are: