We continue our breakdowns of North Carolina’s 2023-2024 basketball season, in which the Tar Heels finished 29-8, outright won the ACC regular season by two games, and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before advancing to the Sweet 16.

Here, the focus is free throw makes and attempts of the Tar Heels and their opponents.

In doing so, we can dissect trends in both wins and losses and break down the numbers on a game-by-game basis.

Here is how UNC and their opponents fared over 37 games.

As a team, the Tar Heels converted 639 of their 842 free throw attempts, which is 75.9% and good for 34th in the country.

North Carolina attempted 20 or more free throws in the season’s first 11 games, and converted 10 or more in each game over that span.