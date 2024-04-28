Rebounding was always the most important statistic to former North Carolina coach and Hall of Famer Roy Williams.

Third-year coach Hubert Davis has increasingly echoed the same sentiment, especially this past season, which also happened to be his best rebounding club to date.

As we continue peeling away many layers to UNC’s basketball season this past year, the focus here is on the Tar Heels’ rebounding numbers for the season.

We break them down into eight categories noting total numbers, per-game, and offensive rebounding percentage. The categories are all 37 games; UNC’s 29 wins; its 8 losses; 6 games against mid/low majors; 31 games against power conference opponents; 15 home games; 10 true road games; and 12 neutral site games.

Here are the breakdowns: